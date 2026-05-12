Railways Suspend TTE After Viral Video Shows Him Selling ₹700 Vande Bharat Ticket For ₹380 - WATCH

A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) with Indian Railways has been suspended after a viral video allegedly showed him offering a discounted ticket for a Vande Bharat Express journey, triggering widespread discussion online about railway ticketing practices and accountability.

Viral video shows onboard conversation

The controversy began after a video surfaced on social media platform X, shared by the account Ghar Ke Kalesh. The clip captured an interaction between a passenger and a TTE inside a train coach, where the official appeared to discuss arranging a ticket at a lower price.

In the recording, the railway staff member can be heard telling the passenger that the request being made was “not allowed.” Despite this, he allegedly suggested he could arrange the journey for ₹380, while stating that booking through regular channels would cost nearly ₹700.

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As the passenger continued filming and asking questions, the TTE reportedly attempted to explain the price difference while standing near a berth inside the coach. The full context of the conversation remains unclear, but viewers interpreted the exchange as an attempt to issue a ticket outside the standard reservation system.

The post accompanying the video read: “Vande Bharat Rs 750 ticket was being arranged by the TTE for just Rs 380. This guy recorded it and made it viral.”

Railways respond swiftly

Following the clip’s rapid circulation, railway authorities acknowledged the matter publicly. Official railway handles, including Railway Seva and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Danapur, responded in the comment section, confirming that action had been initiated.

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Subsequently, the TTE was suspended pending investigation, signalling a strict stance against alleged irregularities involving onboard ticket issuance.

Indian Railways maintains clear rules regarding ticket booking and fare collection. While TTEs are authorised to issue onboard tickets in specific situations, such as accommodating waitlisted passengers or allocating vacant seat, any deviation from prescribed fare structures or procedures is considered misconduct.

Social media divided over intent

The incident quickly sparked mixed reactions online. Many users criticised the alleged behaviour, arguing that unofficial ticket arrangements weaken transparency and fuel concerns about corruption within public services.

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Others, however, interpreted the interaction differently. Some commenters suggested the TTE might have been attempting to help a passenger secure a cheaper seat rather than exploit the situation financially.

A few social media users even described the episode as reminiscent of an “older era” when informal adjustments were common on trains. Critics pushed back strongly against that narrative, stressing that bypassing official booking systems undermines fairness for passengers who follow proper procedures.