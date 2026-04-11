MNS Office Bearer Assaulted in Mira Road’s Ramdev Park While Filming Pipeline Delay, Shiv Sena Workers Allegedly Involved, Probe Underway | file pic [representative image]

Mira Road: Tension erupted in the Ramdev Park area of Mira Road after a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) office bearer was brutally assaulted, allegedly by workers affiliated with the Shiv Sena.

The altercation occurred while Reshma Tapase, an MNS office bearer, was filming the slow progress of a municipal water pipeline project in the Ramdev Park locality. The MNS has been critical of the delay in infrastructure work, claiming it has caused significant inconvenience to local residents.

According to reports, while Reshma was recording the video, an unidentified man—described as being in a semi-nude state—stood behind her while smoking.

Escalation and Assault

When Reshma’s colleague, Swapnil Tapase, confronted the individual about his inappropriate behavior and presence in the frame, the situation turned violent. The accused reportedly issued a chilling threat, saying "I want to eat your raw meat."

The verbal spat quickly escalated. The assailant allegedly picked up a stone and struck Swapnil Tapase on the head.

Swapnil Tapase sustained serious head injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Local MNS workers have alleged that the attackers are "outsiders" associated with the Shiv Sena. Local authorities are currently investigating the matter to identify the accused and determine if the attack was politically motivated or a result of a spontaneous dispute.

No official statement has been released by the Shiv Sena regarding the allegations at this time.