Thane Municipal Corporation Beefs Up Infrastructure: Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar Commissions Advanced Emergency And Utility Vehicles

Thane mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar flags off modern fleet to strengthen fire response, sanitation and pre-monsoon safety efforts | File Photo

Thane, April 9: In a significant move to modernise urban maintenance and emergency response, Thane Municipal Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar officially commissioned a new fleet of specialised vehicles for the Fire, Solid Waste Management, and Garden Departments on Wednesday, 8th April.

The inauguration took place at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters in the presence of Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil and senior civic officials.

High-tech additions to fire safety

The Thane Fire Department, which operates 24x7 across 12 stations, has integrated state-of-the-art Multi-Articulating Water Tower vehicles. These fully automated units boast a 4,000-litre water capacity and can reach heights of up to 35 metres, significantly enhancing the city's capability to combat blazes in high-rise structures.

Modernising sanitation and greenery management

To elevate the city's cleanliness standards, four Mechanical Road Sweeper machines were introduced. Mayor Pimpolkar emphasised that these machines aim to create a dust-free environment and reduce reliance on manual scavenging on main roads.

Furthermore, with the monsoon approaching, the Garden Department received five Hydraulic Aerial Lifts mounted on Bolero pickups. These lifts, featuring a double-swing arm system reaching 10 metres, are designed for the safe and rapid trimming of dangerous tree branches.

"These advanced inductions will ensure that emergency services, road sanitation, and pre-monsoon safety works are executed with unprecedented speed and efficiency," stated Mayor Pimpolkar.

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Unified push for urban resilience

The event saw attendance from various party leaders and municipal commissioners, marking a unified step toward a more resilient and cleaner Thane.

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