Thane Census 2026: TMC Begins Preparations With Digital Enumeration, HLO App And Self-Enumeration Option

Thane civic body rolls out digital census model with app-based surveys and self-enumeration facility | X - @TMCaTweetAway

Thane, April 9: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has officially initiated the preparatory phase for the upcoming Census. Under the strategic direction of Additional Commissioner (2) Prashant Rode, the civic body has launched comprehensive training for field personnel and a pilot project for house listing to ensure a seamless demographic exercise across the city.

Structured training and pilot implementation

To manage the massive scale of the operation, the TMC has appointed 78 Field Trainers across nine ward committees. The training programme is being executed in two distinct phases:

Phase I (April 6 – April 8): Training successfully concluded for trainers from Majiwada-Manpada, Uthalsar, Lokmanya-Savarkar, and Vartak Nagar wards.

Phase II (April 9 – April 11): Training sessions are scheduled for trainers in the Wagle, Naupada-Kopri, Kalwa, Mumbra, and Diwa regions.

Simultaneously, a pilot house-listing exercise was conducted today within the Uthalsar Ward Committee. This experimental run aims to identify potential field challenges and refine the data collection process before the city-wide rollout.

Transition to digital enumeration (HLO app)

In a significant shift toward modernisation, the 2026 Census will be entirely tech-driven. Enumerators will utilise the HLO (House Listing Operations) App to record data.

The digital survey includes a comprehensive 33-question module covering:

. Ownership status of the residence.

. Structural details of the dwelling.

. Availability of household amenities (e.g., television, refrigerator, flooring types, mobile devices).

Introduction of self-enumeration

For the convenience of residents, the TMC has announced a Self-Enumeration window from May 1 to May 15. During this period, citizens can log onto the official Census portal to submit their details independently.

Upon successful submission, the portal will generate a Unique Code. Residents are required to share this code with the designated enumerator when they visit for verification, thereby completing the process with minimal physical interaction.

Field operations timeline

Following the self-enumeration phase, the physical door-to-door census will commence on May 16. Enumerators and supervisors, trained by the field trainers, will visit every household to verify self-submitted data and collect information from those who did not opt for the online portal.

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"The Thane Municipal Corporation is committed to making this census transparent, accurate, and technologically robust," stated Sachin Borse, Assistant Commissioner and Nodal Officer of the TMC Census Department. He expressed confidence that active citizen participation will be the key to the campaign’s success.

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