Thane Municipal Corporation Adds 2 Advanced Cardiac Ambulances To Boost Emergency Care With CSR Support In City

Thane civic body enhances emergency response with induction of two high-tech cardiac ambulances backed by CSR support | File Photo

Thane, April 4, 2026: In a significant move to strengthen the city's emergency medical infrastructure, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officially inducted two state-of-the-art cardiac ambulances into its healthcare fleet today. The vehicles were donated through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of First Credit Services and Inner Wheel District 314.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Late Narendra Ballal Hall, was presided over by Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske, alongside Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar and Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil.

The project was initially spearheaded by MP Naresh Mhaske during his tenure as Mayor. Expressing his gratitude, Mhaske lauded First Credit Services and the Inner Wheel Club for their consistent support, noting their vital contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Life-saving infrastructure

These ambulances are designed to function as mobile Intensive Care Units (ICUs), equipped with advanced life-support systems specifically for cardiac emergencies.

Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar emphasized that these units are capable of providing critical treatment during the "golden hour," potentially saving lives before a patient even reaches the hospital.

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The event saw attendance from key administration officials, including Deputy Commissioner G.G. Godepure and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Prasad Patil, marking a new milestone in Thane's commitment to accessible, high-tech emergency care.

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