e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 07:40 PM IST

MNS chief Raj Thackeray admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

IANS
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray addresses public rally ahead of State Assembly election in Nerul | ANI

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray addresses public rally ahead of State Assembly election in Nerul | ANI

Advertisement

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray - who never wore a face mask - has tested Covid-19 positive and has been taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment, party officials said on Saturday.

Along with him, his mother Kunda Thackeray and sister Jaywanti have also tested positive though with mild symptoms and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Senior party leader Bala Nandgaonkar said both Raj and his sister and their mother have already taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccination sometime ago.

"His mother Kunda Thackeray was infected first and later Raj and sister Jaywanti also contracted the virus. They have been taken to Lilavati Hospital," Nandgaonkar told IANS.

Another party official said that Raj Thackeray had not been keeping well since the past couple of days and had cancelled all his engagements and later underwent the Covid-19 tests which came out positive.

Raj Thackeray is the cousin of Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

ALSO READ

MVA partners using COVID-19 situation for their benefit; people have right to celebrate festivals:...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 07:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal