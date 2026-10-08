 MMRDA's Mumbai One Mobility App Completes 1 Year, Connects 11 Public Transport Operators
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MMRDA's Mumbai One Mobility App Completes 1 Year, Connects 11 Public Transport Operators

MMRDA's Mumbai One mobility app completed one year on October 8, recording over 1.32 crore ticket bookings and 9.19 lakh registered users. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025, the platform integrates 11 public transport operators, enabling commuters to plan journeys and book tickets through a single digital interface.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Thursday, October 08, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
MMRDA's Mumbai One Mobility App Completes 1 Year, Connects 11 Public Transport Operators
MMRDA's Mumbai One Mobility App Completes 1 Year, Connects 11 Public Transport Operators | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai One common mobility app, developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has completed one year since its launch on October 8, 2025.

The platform has recorded more than 1.32 crore ticket bookings, while over 9.19 lakh users have registered on the app during its first year.

Eleven transport operators on one platform

Mumbai One brings 11 public transport operators onto a single digital platform, allowing commuters to plan and book journeys across different modes of transport through one interface.

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The app is aimed at enabling commuters to access multiple public transport services without having to use separate ticketing platforms for different modes.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The platform was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, 2025.

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