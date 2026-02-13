MMRDA To Open Mira–Bhayander Flyover In Phases As Planned; One Lane Each Way Initially Until DP Land Handover By MBMC

The Mira–Bhayander Flyover moves towards phased opening with lane restrictions beyond Golden Nest Circle due to land constraints | X

Mumbai, Feb 13: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will operationalise the Mira–Bhayander Flyover in a phased manner, beginning with one lane in each direction beyond Golden Nest Circle, in accordance with the originally sanctioned design and prevailing site conditions.

The flyover is being constructed as part of Mumbai Metro Line-9 (Dahisar East–Mira Bhayander) and forms an integral component of the corridor’s integrated double-decker transport system.

The project has been designed and executed strictly as per Indian Road Congress (IRC) standards and approvals granted in 2020–2021. The complete geometric configuration, including traffic transition zones and future expansion provisions, was cleared at the design stage itself.

Planned 1+1 configuration beyond Golden Nest

Up to Golden Nest Circle — one of the most congested junctions in the Mira–Bhayander belt — the flyover provides a full 2+2 lane grade-separated configuration to maximise vehicular dispersion and ease junction-level congestion.

Beyond this point, due to right-of-way limitations, railway proximity and Development Plan (DP) land constraints, the approved design incorporates a 1+1 ramp configuration. Officials stated that until the required DP width land is made available by the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for ramp widening, full 2+2 utilisation in that stretch is not physically feasible.

Accordingly, opening the stretch with one lane in each direction is part of a planned phased execution strategy aligned with ground realities.

Mandatory road safety assessment before opening

In line with MMRDA’s institutional commitment to citizen safety, the Authority has mandated that all road infrastructure projects undergo a third-party Road Safety Assessment prior to commissioning, over and above IRC compliance norms.

The Mira–Bhayander Flyover will also undergo this independent audit before public opening. Any recommendations emerging from the assessment will be implemented in full before traffic is permitted.

Officials emphasised that the measure reflects a structured governance protocol being institutionalised across MMRDA road projects.

Additional safety enhancements integrated

The flyover design already adheres to IRC safety standards. In addition, MMRDA has incorporated further traffic engineering enhancements in consultation with traffic authorities and technical experts, including scientifically designed merging geometry, a 65-metre median transition zone, deck-level merging provisions, lane delineators, crash barriers, height-gauge restrictions for light vehicles, retro-reflective signage and rumble strips.

All additional safety-related interventions are being executed at the contractor’s cost.

Provision for future expansion

The project design also incorporates provision for a 970-metre western elevated arm crossing the Western Railway line towards Bhayander West. Execution of this segment is linked to availability of DP land under MBMC jurisdiction, enabling seamless expansion when land is handed over.

Officials said the flyover has been engineered as a long-term, scalable mobility solution aligned with the broader transport vision for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Once fully operational in its ultimate configuration, the structure is expected to significantly decongest the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road corridor and streamline connectivity between Mira Road and Bhayander.

MMRDA reiterated that the phased opening strategy is part of the approved project framework and reflects calibrated execution under real urban constraints, with safety and traffic science guiding each stage of commissioning.

