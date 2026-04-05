MMRDA To Launch Over 10km Of Metro Lines, Hold Twin Tunnel And Pod Taxi Bhoomipujan On April 7 After Postponement | File

Mumbai: After postponing the inauguration and foundation ceremonies earlier scheduled for April 3, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority will now roll out a series of major infrastructure projects on April 7, with the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers to be present at the event.

The line-up includes the opening of Metro Line 2B (Phase I) and Metro Line 9 (Phase I), along with the bhoomipujan for the Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel project and the pod taxi system in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Together, these projects aim to significantly reduce travel time and ease congestion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Metro Line 2B (Phase I), spanning 5.4 km from Diamond Garden to Mandale, has received safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety. The corridor includes five stations—Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd and Mandale—and is expected to strengthen east–west connectivity in the eastern suburbs.

Metro Line 9 (Phase I), covering 4.97 km between Dahisar East and Kashigaon, is also set to open after completing trial runs and receiving the required safety nod. The line is expected to provide relief to commuters in the Mira-Bhayander region, reduce pressure on suburban trains and roads, and improve connectivity to key transit points including the airport.

The authority will also perform the bhoomipujan for the Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel project, where tunnelling work is set to begin. The underground corridor, planned to significantly cut travel time between Thane and Borivali from the current 60–90 minutes to around 15 minutes, will see the launch of its first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), ‘Nayak’. The project features twin tunnels with two traffic lanes and one emergency lane in each direction, along with safety cross-passages every 300 metres.

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Additionally, the bhoomipujan for the pod taxi project in BKC will be carried out. The proposed ~8 km network with 33 stations is aimed at enhancing last-mile connectivity between Bandra and Kurla railway stations and the BKC business district. The system is designed to carry up to six passengers per pod, operate at speeds of up to 40 kmph, and run at a frequency of 15 to 30 seconds, reducing reliance on road-based transport modes.

Officials said the April 7 event marks a significant push towards modernising Mumbai’s transport infrastructure, with multiple projects being taken up simultaneously to address long-standing congestion and connectivity challenges.

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