Mumbai Traffic Police Book Driver For Drunk Driving During Special Checking Drive | AI - Representational Image

Mumbai: A 45-year-old driver was booked for drunk driving after being caught by a traffic police constable near the General Post Office (GPO) in South Mumbai on Saturday morning.The driver was identified as Somnath Gulab Jagtap (45), a resident of Indira Nagar, Lonavala in Pune district.

According to police officials, the action was taken by personnel from the Azad Maida

n Traffic Division of the Mumbai Police as part of a special drive against drunk driving.

The complainant, Karishma Jagannath Dubal (33), a police constable posted with the traffic department, stated that she was on duty near GPO Junction on Walchand Hirachand Road between 8:00 am and 8:30 am on April 4.

During routine checking, a four-wheeler Eicher Pro 2080 XP (MH 46 CU 4235) was stopped for inspection. The driver was subjected to a breath analyser test, which showed an alcohol level of 243.2 mg/100 ml, significantly above the permissible limit.

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Police said the accused was driving the vehicle in an intoxicated condition, thereby endangering his own life as well as that of other road users. Following the detection, the driver was taken to MRA Marg Police Station, where an FIR has been registered against him under relevant provisions for drunk and negligent driving. Further investigation is underway.

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