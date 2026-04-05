Palghar News: Truck Driver Beaten, Petrol Poured By Dhaba Staff On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway

Truck Driver Beaten, Petrol Poured By Dhaba Staff On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway | AI - Representational Image

Palghar: A shocking incident of violent assault has come to light from the Manor area in Palghar district, along the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway, where a truck driver was allegedly brutally beaten by hotel staff and an attempt was made to set him on fire.

The victim, Danish Khan (30), a driver by profession and resident of Nalasopara, was reportedly attacked at Jai Ambe Dhaba near Vadakhadkona village on Saturday evening.

According to the complaint filed by Khan, he was en route from Taloja to Ankleshwar with transport goods in his pickup vehicle when he stopped at the dhaba along with an acquaintance, Sonu Pal, for refreshments. After briefly leaving the counter area, Khan realized that his vehicle keys were missing and returned to inquire about them.

Upon approaching the dhaba staff, the keys were reportedly handed back to him. However, the situation escalated when the dhaba owner allegedly demanded a ₹20 donation. When Khan expressed inability to pay due to lack of change, an argument broke out.

Khan has alleged that the dhaba owner, along with 8–10 staff members, assaulted him brutally using fists, kicks, a belt, and a stick. He further claimed that he was dragged into a room, stripped of his T-shirt, and beaten repeatedly.

In a serious allegation, Khan stated that the accused poured petrol on his body, including his private parts, and threatened to kill him. He reportedly lost consciousness during the assault.

His associate, who attempted to intervene, was also allegedly assaulted by the staff.

The injured driver was later admitted to a private hospital in Manor, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including assault and attempt to murder, and have initiated further investigation into the matter.