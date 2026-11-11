MMRDA Scraps Uttan Dongri And Pahadi Goregaon Car Shed Plans, 12,000 Trees To Be Spared | File Photo

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has dropped its plans to build separate Metro car sheds at Uttan Dongri for Metro Line 9 and Pahadi Goregaon for Metro Line 6, 4 with the authority opting to maintain trains of multiple corridors at common facilities.

Shared Metro Depots Expected To Reduce Costs And Land Acquisition Challenges

A MMRDA Official said every Metro line does not require a dedicated car shed in initial stages of operations, as trains operating on interconnected corridors can be maintained at a shared depot.The approach is expected to reduce infrastructure costs and address some of the challenges associated with acquiring land and developing new maintenance facilities.

The decision is also expected to spare around 12,000 trees that would have been affected by the proposed car shed at Uttan Dongri, according to the official.

Metro Line 9 Trains To Be Maintained At Charkop Depot

Trains operating on Metro Line 9, which connects Dahisar East with Mira-Bhayandar, will instead be maintained at the Charkop depot, currently serving Metro Line 7.

Metro Line 9 is an extension of the existing Metro Line 7 corridor, which runs between Andheri East and Dahisar East. Metro Line 7A, being developed from Andheri East towards the airport, is also connected to the same network. With the three corridors linked, MMRDA believes their maintenance requirements can be managed through a common facility.

MMRDA meanwhile soon to launch services on Metro 9.

Metro 6, 4 to operate through pit line

The authority has also decided against developing a separate car shed at Pahadi Goregaon for Metro Line 6, which connects Swami Samarth Nagar with Vikhroli through Jogeshwari . The construction of the 14.5-km corridor is in its final stage and train operations will be supported through a pit line.

A pit line is a specialised maintenance track that allows technicians to inspect and service the underside of trains without having to lift the coaches. The earlier proposal was to develop a car shed for the corridor at Kanjurmarg, but the project could not progress due to land-related hurdles.

Metro Line 6 To Rely On Pit Line Instead Of Dedicated Car Shed

Metro Line 6 is also connected to Metro Line 4, which is being developed between Wadala and Kasarvadavali. The possibility of sharing maintenance infrastructure is therefore expected to help the authority avoid developing another standalone facility.

The decision comes at a time when MMRDA is expanding its Metro network across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region but continues to face challenges in securing land for supporting infrastructure.

Construction is underway on 13 Metro lines in the region, but the authority has so far developed only two car sheds, while another depot is under construction at Kasheli.

Public opposition, environmental concerns and land acquisition difficulties have delayed the development of several proposed maintenance facilities.

By allowing more than one corridor to use a common depot, MMRDA hopes to reduce the need for additional land, lower project costs and avoid prolonged disputes over the location of car sheds.

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