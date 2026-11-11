Mumbai: 333 Firecracker-Related Blazes Reported In 5 Days Despite Fireworks Ban; Teen Dies In Malad |

Mumbai: Despite Mumbai’s November 9 ban on rockets and aerial fireworks, the city witnessed 268 fire incidents, with firecrackers triggering 168 of them. In just five days, from November 6 to November 10, the Mumbai Fire Brigade answered 499 fire calls. Of these, 333 fires - two out of every three - were caused by firecrackers alone.

November 9 Sees 166 Fire Incidents, Including 144 Caused By Firecrackers

Mumbai witnessed a frightening spike in fire incidents over two days, with firecrackers emerging as the major trigger. November 9 proved particularly devastating, as the city recorded a staggering 166 fire incidents, of which 144 were linked to firecrackers. The crisis continued on November 10, with another 102 fire incidents reported, including 24 triggered by firecrackers. The two-day spate of fires claimed one life and left two people injured.

The Western Suburbs bore the brunt of the crisis. Zone 4, covering the stretch from Goregaon to Dahisar, recorded 93 fire-related calls in just 48 hours. The zone also reported the fatality and both injuries. Despite the ban on firecrackers, aerial fireworks continued to light up the skies across several parts of the city, raising serious questions about enforcement on the ground. While complaints were received, civic officials admitted that taking timely action, particularly during late-night hours, remained a challenge.

"Though we received some complaints, it was difficult to act as mobilising teams at night is challenging. In some cases, we informed the local police," said a ward official. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy, Shanwaz Niyaz Khan, died after a series of firecracker explosions triggered the collapse of a shop's slab in Malad-Malvani on Monday night. The fire broke out at 9.56 pm at a shop storing firecrackers and electrical materials near Gate No. 08 on Abdul Hamid Marg. During the rescue operation, the boy, initially reported missing, was found trapped inside with 100 per cent burn injuries. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali, where doctors declared him brought dead. The Mumbai Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control by 10.36 pm.

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