MMRDA Reverses Tough Stance, Retains DB Hill–LBG Consortium As Metro Line 4 Consultant After Mulund Collapse | File Pic

Mumbai: In a reversal of its earlier tough stance following the fatal Mulund slab collapse, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to continue with the DB Hill–LBG consortium as the general consultant for Metro Line 4 enroute to Wadala to Kasarvadavli in Thane, after securing assurances of corrective measures and changes in key personnel.

Consortium Details

The consortium—comprising Hill International and Louis Berger Group—has been overseeing construction supervision and safety compliance for the corridor since 2018. It also monitors the extended Line 4A and has roles across other metro projects.

The decision comes weeks after the February 14 incident in Mulund, where a parapet wall slab collapsed onto LBS Road, killing one person and injuring three others. Following which the authority had imposed a Rs crore penalty on the consultant.

However, after multiple high-level review meetings, the consultant assured structural and administrative changes, said a MMRDA official.

While construction has resumed, officials said progress remains slow, partly due to global factors, including the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has impacted supply chains and the pace of infrastructure execution.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/