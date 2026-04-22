India-Japan MSME Partnership Gains Momentum As IIA Holds Key Strategy Meeting In Noida To Boost Global Trade Opportunities |

Lucknow: In a move aimed at expanding global opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises, the Indian Industries Association held a high-level strategy meeting with the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce in Greater Noida to operationalise their recently signed memorandum of understanding.

The initiative draws from the agreements signed between the Uttar Pradesh government and Japan, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s outreach to the country cited as a key inspiration for strengthening international collaboration in the MSME sector.

The meeting was led by IIA National President Dinesh Goyal, who emphasised the need to support small enterprises in overcoming budgetary constraints and accessing global markets. He said the objective is to enable MSMEs to participate in international trade and partnerships. He also proposed the formation of a steering committee to ensure effective implementation of the MoU.

Discussions focused on linking industrial clusters in Uttar Pradesh with Japanese technology and expertise. Aman Agrawal, chairman of the IIA Export Committee, outlined plans to upgrade sectors such as chikankari textiles, food processing, handicrafts, leather, textiles and defence manufacturing in Lucknow, Barabanki and Kanpur to global standards.

Participants also discussed strengthening wood carving and iron industries in Saharanpur and Shamli through improved finishing techniques, while in Moradabad and Sambhal the emphasis was on adopting Japanese automation in brass and handicraft production. For Meerut’s sports goods industry, Sports Council president Sumnesh Agrawal reiterated efforts to enhance product quality to meet international benchmarks.

Tourism and hospitality also featured prominently in the discussions. The two organisations agreed to promote cluster-based development and upgrade services in key religious and heritage centres including Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Agra and Mathura in line with Japanese standards.

Beyond Uttar Pradesh, the partnership is expected to create opportunities in states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana and Bihar. The initiative will also extend to the northeastern region, including Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, with a focus on improving global market access for local products.

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Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce Chairman Rahul Mishra said both sides agreed to introduce Japanese training modules in areas such as information technology, automation and railway transformation. Plans are also underway to facilitate training opportunities in Japan for young professionals and entrepreneurs.

Mishra said the collaboration is expected to strengthen the role of Indian MSMEs in the global economy and create new avenues for growth and technology transfer.