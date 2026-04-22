Delhi Police Arrest Main Accused In IRS Officer’s Daughter Murder Case From Dwarka Hotel

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in southeast Delhi’s upscale Kailash Hills locality.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accused, identified as Rahul Meena, was apprehended from an OYO hotel in the Dwarka area following a search operation. Police said the suspect was a former househelp who was familiar with the victim’s daily routine.

According to investigators, the crime allegedly took place early Wednesday morning when the victim’s parents had stepped out for their regular gym visit, leaving her alone at home. CCTV footage recovered from the locality reportedly showed the accused approaching the residence around 6:24 am.

Police sources indicated that the accused was aware of where the house key was usually kept outside the flat. He allegedly used the key to enter the residence, assaulted the woman, and remained inside for nearly 40 minutes before fleeing through a nearby ridge area.

Preliminary findings suggest the victim was attacked with a stick and later strangled with a mobile phone charging cable. Allegations of sexual assault are under investigation, pending confirmation through the post-mortem report.

Forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene, and further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events.