Delhi Horror: IRS Officer’s Daughter Raped, Murdered With Charging Cable In Kailash Hills; Former Domestic Help Suspected | VIDEO

Police launch manhunt after brutal rape and murder of IRS officer’s daughter in Delhi | IANS

New Delhi, April 22: A 22-year-old woman, daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was allegedly raped and murdered at her residence in southeast Delhi's upscale Kailash Hills locality on Wednesday morning, police said.

Victim found dead at home

According to police, the woman was found murdered in a room of the house by her family members. Preliminary inquiry suggests the woman, who was preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, was allegedly sexually assaulted before being strangled to death using a mobile phone charger cable, sources said. She was alone at the residence at the time of the incident.

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official's daughter death case: Delhi Police- "The main suspect, identified as Rahul, is currently absconding, with several teams of the Delhi Police conducting raids to trace him. During the investigation, police teams reached the suspect’s residence… https://t.co/R6L3LMXcBQ — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2026

Crime during parents’ absence

Police said the crime is believed to have taken place early in the morning when her parents had stepped out for their routine gym visit, leaving her home alone. Investigators suspect the accused took advantage of this brief window to gain entry into the house and carry out the crime.

Delhi: In Delhi's Amar Colony area, the 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer was murdered, and a police team is present outside the house. pic.twitter.com/MNsDbb377Q — IANS (@ians_india) April 22, 2026

Former domestic help under suspicion

Rahul Meena, a 19-year-old domestic help who had worked with the family for around eight months, is a prime suspect. He had been removed from his job around a month ago for alleged misappropriation of daily purchase bills.

Sources said Meena is familiar with the household, including its layout and the daily routine of the family members. He allegedly knew when the victim's parents would step out for their walk or gym sessions.

Details of the alleged crime

According to sources, the accused entered the house around 6 am, attacked the woman, and sexually assaulted her. During this, she was allegedly hit with a stick, inflicting significant blunt force trauma on her face and head. Subsequently, the attacker strangled her using a mobile charging cable before fleeing the spot.

Manhunt underway

Police said Meena, who was seen outside the house even a few days ago, has been missing since the incident, and a manhunt has been launched to trace and apprehend him. Police also said they have detained two persons—a car cleaner in the area and a househelp in the neighbourhood—for questioning.

"The accused is absconding, and multiple teams have been formed to track him down. We are examining all possible angles and gathering evidence," a senior police official said.

Shock in locality

The brutal incident has sent shockwaves across the upscale residential locality. Locals expressed concern over safety and security in these neighbourhoods.

Also Watch:

A case has been registered, and forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene. Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning several who may have had contact with the accused. Police said further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)