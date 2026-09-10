MMRDA Overhauls Social Development Dept, Transfers 16 Officials After Surprise Inspection | File Photo

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has undertaken a complete overhaul of its Social Development Department, which handles the rehabilitation and resettlement of project-affected persons (PAPs). As part of the restructuring, 16 officials, ranging from a Deputy Collector to a peon, have been transferred following a surprise inspection by Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee.

The sweeping administrative action came after Dr Mukherjee, an IAS officer, conducted a surprise inspection of the department and found unauthorised persons on the premises. He also observed certain procedural shortcomings in its functioning. The Metropolitan Commissioner subsequently directed a review of the department's functioning and ordered a wider restructuring.

Entire Team Replaced

Unlike a routine transfer involving a handful of employees, the exercise has resulted in the entire team being replaced. Officials working at different levels have been shifted from the branch, while fresh personnel have been assigned to the department.

The reshuffle includes the Deputy Collector heading the department, along with officials and employees responsible for various stages of PAP-related work. Fresh responsibilities have also been assigned for handling PAP records, scrutinising applications and taking subsequent administrative action.

Focus On Transparency In PAP Rehabilitation

The Social Development Department plays a crucial role in MMRDA's infrastructure projects as it handles the rehabilitation and resettlement of people whose homes or properties are affected by major projects, including metro corridors and other infrastructure works.

Given the sensitive nature of PAP rehabilitation, the authority has emphasised the need for a system that is transparent, properly documented and accountable, with minimal scope for interference by intermediaries.

Restructuring Aims To Tighten Oversight

The complete restructuring is being viewed as a significant administrative intervention aimed at tightening oversight of the department and streamlining the process through which project-affected families are dealt with.

The move comes at a time when rehabilitation of PAPs remains a critical component of several major infrastructure projects being implemented across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. By replacing the existing team and assigning fresh responsibilities, MMRDA aims to establish a more structured mechanism for processing PAP cases and ensuring that beneficiaries receive services through an accountable administrative system.

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