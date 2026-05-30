MMRDA Nears Awarding Kolshet-Kalher Creek Bridge Contract; SMS Limited Emerges Lowest Bidder With ₹498 Crore Quote | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has moved a step closer to awarding the contract for the proposed creek bridge connecting Kolshet and Kalher in Thane, with Nagpur-based SMS Limited emerging as the lowest bidder (L1) in the financial bid process.

According to bid results released on May 29, SMS Limited quoted Rs 498.1 crore for the design and construction of the creek bridge project. The company's financial bid has been admitted for evaluation.

Infrastructure major NCC Limited emerged as the second-lowest bidder (L2) with a quoted amount of Rs 503.2 crore, while Aakshya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd secured the third position (L3) with a bid of Rs 507.4 crore.

A total of five companies had participated in the tender process. However, the bids submitted by Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Gawar Construction Limited were rejected at the technical evaluation stage and did not qualify for financial consideration.

The project involves the design and construction of a creek bridge linking Kolshet and Kalher in Thane district, a key infrastructure proposal aimed at improving connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Following the financial evaluation, the authority is expected to complete the final scrutiny and issue a letter of award to the successful bidder after obtaining necessary approvals.

The proposed bridge is expected to enhance east-west connectivity in the Thane region and provide an additional crossing over the creek, helping ease traffic movement between the rapidly developing areas of Kolshet and Kalher.

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