MMRDA Moves Ahead With Metro Line 13 - Mira-Bhayandar To Virar & Line 14 - Kanjurmarg To Badlapur Expansion Projects | File Pic

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has moved ahead with two major metro expansion projects aimed at improving connectivity in the extended Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Metro Line 13 submitted to the Maharashtra government for approval and fresh consultancy bids received for Metro Line 14.

Line 13 spans 25 km with 3.25 km underground & 21.78 km elevated

According to officials, the DPR for Metro Line 13, which will connect Mira-Bhayandar to Virar, has been sent to the state government for final clearance. The proposed corridor is expected to strengthen northwestern suburban connectivity and improve integration with the existing and upcoming metro network.

The Metro Line 13 project is planned to span around 25 km, including a 3.25-km underground section and a 21.78-km elevated stretch. The corridor will have 16 stations and a depot at Chikhal Dongari in Virar. The estimated cost of the project is pegged at Rs 17,724.99 crore.

Estimated project cost pegged at ₹17,724.99 crore

Officials said the proposed line is expected to ease pressure on the overcrowded suburban railway network and improve east-west and north-south connectivity for commuters in the rapidly growing Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar regions.

Meanwhile, MMRDA has also received bids from three firms for consultancy services related to Mumbai Metro Line 14, which is proposed between Kanjurmarg and Badlapur.

MMRDA receives bids from RITES, SMEC & Tata for Line 14 consultancy

The tender includes preparation of a fresh DPR, a techno-economic feasibility report (TEFR), and review of the existing project report for the corridor. The three firms that have submitted bids are RITES, SMEC and Tata Consulting Engineers.

Metro Line 14 is expected to be around 38 km long and is being planned as a major transport corridor linking Mumbai’s eastern suburbs with the extended Thane region. Once completed, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time between Kanjurmarg and Badlapur to around 40 to 45 minutes.

The twin developments come as MMRDA continues to push forward with the expansion of Mumbai’s metro network to improve regional connectivity and support urban growth across the MMR.

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