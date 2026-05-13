CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Crore Per Akhada For Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, Unveils Official Logo |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced a financial assistance package of ₹5 crore for each akhada participating in the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, asserting that the state government would not allow any shortage of funds for the successful organisation of the mega religious congregation.

Logo unveiled at Sahyadri Guest House with Shinde & Sunetra Pawar

The Chief Minister also unveiled the official logo of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 at Mumbai’s Sahyadri Guest House in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, along with seers and mahants representing 13 akhadas.

Addressing a high-level review meeting on the preparations for the Kumbh Mela, Fadnavis said the event would be organised on a “grand and divine scale” with the guidance and participation of saints, mahants and religious leaders from across the country.

₹15 lakh support for smaller religious institutions announced

“We will ensure that there is no shortage of funds for the successful organisation of the Kumbh Mela. The government is committed to providing all necessary facilities to akhadas, saints and devotees,” Fadnavis said.

Apart from ₹5 crore assistance for every akhada, the Chief Minister announced ₹15 lakh support for smaller religious institutions. He also declared that electricity bills of the akhadas would be paid through the designated authority and assured compensation or alternate land if akhada land is acquired for government projects linked to the Kumbh preparations.

Permanent infrastructure planned for next Kumbh after 12 years

Fadnavis said the infrastructure being developed for the 2027 Kumbh Mela is being planned with a long-term vision. “The preparations are not only for the upcoming Kumbh Mela but also for the next Kumbh after 12 years. Permanent development works are being prioritised in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar so that future arrangements can also be built on this foundation,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted plans for the redevelopment of the Trimbakeshwar temple precinct, restoration of kunds, temples and caves in Nashik, and efforts to create a spiritually enriching atmosphere across the pilgrimage region. He said a comprehensive healthcare blueprint has also been prepared to ensure devotees and saints do not face any medical inconvenience during the event.

Deputy CM Shinde says "no compromise on security" for devotees

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stressed that there would be “no compromise on security” during the Kumbh Mela. He said the government is making all-out efforts to organise the event in a smooth and magnificent manner.

“Devotees’ safety, convenience and infrastructure development remain our top priorities. Adequate funds will be made available immediately wherever required,” Shinde said, adding that 377 acres of land has already been reserved for the event while demands for additional land from akhadas are being considered positively.

During the meeting, the government also performed the e-bhoomipujan of the ambitious Trimbakeshwar Darshan Path project worth ₹665 crore. The project includes a single-direction queue system for uninterrupted darshan, an AI-based crowd management system, a 9,000-capacity ‘Shiv Darshan Sankul’, emergency evacuation facilities and traditional black-stone Maratha-style architecture. Officials said the project is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the temple town by nearly 80 per cent while ensuring rehabilitation of local vendors.

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