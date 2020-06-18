Coronavirus in Mumbai: MMRDA hands over additional 1,000 beds to BMC for COVID-19 care centre set up at BKC

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday handed over the additional 1,000 beds for COVID-19 care centre set up at BKC to the BMC. Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has virtually inaugurated the Phase-II of the makeshift hospital which will be useful for the treatment of critical symptomatic COVID-19 positive patients unlike the first phase. The MMRDA has commenced the construction work of the facility on March 30, and in just 17 days the centre was successfully built.

According to the MMRDA, impressed with its high efficiency in setting up such mega COVID care centre that too in a very small span of time other states too have come forward and appreciated their efforts and wish to follow the footsteps.

R A Rajeev Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA commented, "We are really very happy to set up this mega health care centre at BKC for the treatment of COVID positive patients.”

The new Phase II facility has additional 1,000 beds, of which 100 beds will serve as the intensive care unit (ICU), while the rest of the 900 beds will have oxygen and non-oxygen facilities. The facility is equipped with ventilator machines (30 units), dialysis machines(18 units), ICCU beds (107) including five function motarised beds, CT-scan machine, R.O System (1250LPH), quarantine beds, oxygen pipeline connection, noiseless session, portable X-ray machine, Electrocardiography machine, Pulse Oxymetre, computed radiology solutions, digital BP apparatus, portal session, mortuary (for 12 dead bodies) besides having housekeeping staff to take care of BKC's both the COVID care centre. The makeshift hospital has been constructed using German tent technology, and the structure is designed to be waterproof.

For the construction of first phase of covid care centre at BKC it cost Rs 19 crore. The Phase I is equipped with 1036 quarantine beds, oxygen pipeline connection, portable X-ray machines, Electrocardiography machine, Pulse Oxymetre, computed radiology solutions, digital BP apparatus, portal session, laboratory fridge and hot air oven, rapid point blood gas analyzer, bed side lockers, CCTV cameras, etc to keep an close security and safety check on the centre.

Besides this, for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) dedicated COVID healthcare centre ICU comprising of 86 beds including five function motarized beds, ventilator machine (30 units), Single pacemaker dialysis machine (10 units), patient warmer, R.O.System (1250 LPH), quarantine beds, oxygen pipeless connection, noiseless session, digital BP apparatus, portable X-ray machines, Electrocardiography machine, Pulse Oxymetre, computed radiology solutions, digital BP apparatus, portal session and mortuary centre (for 6 dead bodies) is available.

Interestingly, for both the COVID care facilities set up at BKC, the Jupiter Hospital of Thane is providing healthcare assistance without charging any kind of fees.