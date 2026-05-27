MMRDA Inspects BKC-Vakola Connector As Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Phase 2 Nears 98% Completion | File Photo

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday conducted a site inspection of the BKC-Vakola connector under Phase 2 of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) project, with officials directing contractors and agencies to expedite the remaining works while maintaining safety and construction quality standards.

Sanjay Mukherjee and Vikram Kumar conduct site inspection

The inspection was carried out by Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, along with Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-1 Vikram Kumar.

During the visit, the officials reviewed the ongoing construction progress and instructed contractors, project agencies and concerned officials to accelerate execution of the final works.

Around 98 per cent of physical work already completed

According to MMRDA, the second phase of the SCLR project is nearing completion, with around 98 per cent of the physical work already completed.

Officials stated that this marks the final phase of the larger Santacruz-Chembur Link Road project, which has been developed in multiple stages to improve east-west connectivity across Mumbai.

Corridor to link Eastern and Western Express Highways with BKC

The SCLR corridor comprises multiple connecting arms, elevated sections and key interchanges linking major transport corridors in the city.

Once Phase 2 becomes operational, the corridor is expected to provide seamless connectivity between the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Santacruz, Chembur, Kalina and Kurla.

According to MMRDA, the project is expected to reduce travel time by nearly 35 minutes while helping decongest several arterial roads across the city.

Officials said the completion of the final phase would enable the transition of SCLR from a partially connected corridor into a fully integrated urban mobility network for Mumbai.

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