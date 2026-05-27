MP Varsha Gaikwad Accuses BJP Of Manipulating Voter Lists, Orders Congress Workers To Maintain Vigil On Revision Process |

Mumbai: Launching a sharp offensive against the ruling BJP, Mumbai Congress President and MP Varsha Gaikwad accused the government of manipulating voter lists through the Election Commission. Speaking at a high-level party meeting at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Gaikwad alleged that a massive number of legitimate voters were deliberately purged during the Special Summary Revision process across various states. She issued a stern directive to party workers to maintain an unyielding vigil on the ongoing revision process in Mumbai to ensure that not a single eligible citizen is disenfranchised.

Says right to vote is soul of Indian democracy, not just provision

The Member of Parliament emphasized that the right to vote is not merely a constitutional provision but the very soul of Indian democracy. Expressing deep concern over potential electoral discrepancies reaching Mumbai, Gaikwad ordered district presidents, frontal organizations, and cell office-bearers to meticulously monitor the ground-level voter registration data. The meeting focused heavily on the strategic deployment of Booth Level Agents to counter any discrepancies and safeguard citizens' voting rights.

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"If we want to keep our democracy alive, protecting every single citizen's right to vote is our collective responsibility," MP Varsha Gaikwad stated. "As the opposition, Congress has always amplified the voice of the common man. It is our duty to fight for the people and hold the government accountable, and we will continue to do so aggressively."

Sureshchandra Rajhans says party laid roadmap for grassroots action

Sharing details of the strategic meet, Mumbai Congress Spokesperson Sureshchandra Rajhans stated that the leadership has laid down a clear roadmap for organized grassroots action. In addition to securing the electoral rolls, Gaikwad instructed the cadre to simultaneously strengthen the party organization and launch aggressive public agitations to corner the government on pressing civic and public issues in the coming days.

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