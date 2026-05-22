Maharashtra Records Nearly 8 Per Cent Drop In Road Accident Deaths As AI Monitoring And Enforcement Drive Intensifies

Traffic enforcement teams conduct highway monitoring operations as Maharashtra records a decline in fatal road accidents and deaths in 2026 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 21: Maharashtra has recorded a significant drop in road accident deaths this year, with strict enforcement, AI-based monitoring and improved emergency response systems beginning to show results on the ground.

Data released by the state Transport Department shows that fatal accidents and road deaths declined by nearly 8 per cent between January and April 2026 compared to the same period last year.

According to official figures, the state recorded 12,389 road accidents and 5,233 deaths in the first four months of 2026, against 12,610 accidents and 5,681 deaths during the corresponding period in 2025.

Fatal accidents also fell from 5,275 to 4,827. Officials said the decline reflects the impact of technology-driven enforcement and district-level road safety planning introduced across Maharashtra.

Several districts report decline

Several districts and cities reported sharp reductions in fatalities. Washim registered the highest decline at 37 per cent, while Beed and Nagpur City recorded a 29 per cent drop each.

Nashik City saw a 28 per cent fall, followed by Navi Mumbai at 19 per cent. Sangli, Satara and Bhandara also reported notable improvements. Authorities said focused action on accident-prone stretches, stricter monitoring and awareness campaigns contributed to the decline.

The Transport Department has set a target of reducing road accidents by 50 per cent by 2030. As part of the drive, 332 special enforcement squads equipped with radar and interceptor vehicles are operating across the state. AI and radar-based systems are also being used to crack down on helmet and seatbelt violations.

Enforcement measures intensified

Between January and April this year, authorities booked more than 2.64 lakh motorists for riding without helmets and registered more than 22,000 cases of over-speeding. Thousands of motorists were also penalised for driving uninsured vehicles, lacking valid PUC certificates and violating seatbelt rules.

Also Watch:

Additional Transport Commissioner Bharat Kalaskar said the department is focusing on a three-pronged strategy of technology, strict enforcement and public awareness to improve road safety.

He said the state aims to further reduce accident fatalities in the coming years through better infrastructure, transparent vehicle testing and faster emergency response during the critical “golden hour.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/