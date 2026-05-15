Maharashtra Targets 50% Reduction In Road Accidents By 2030, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces Major Safety Measures - Details Inside |

Amid rising concerns over road accidents and fatalities across the state, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed the Transport Department to implement several strict safety measures with the aim of reducing road accidents by 50 percent by 2030.

The announcement was made during a high level road safety review meeting attended by senior transport officials, including Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, Additional Transport Commissioner Bharat Kalskar, Joint Transport Commissioner Ravindra Gaikwad and Deputy Secretary Chetan Nikam, among others.

🗓️ १५ मे २०२६ l 📍मंत्रालय



रस्ते अपघातात ५० टक्के घट करण्यासाठी विविध उपाययोजना हाती घ्या



राज्यातील वाढते रस्ते अपघात आणि मृत्यूदर कमी करण्यासाठी परिवहन विभागाने विविध महत्त्वपूर्ण उपाययोजना हाती घेऊन सन २०३० पर्यंत अपघातांमध्ये ५० टक्के घट करण्याचे उद्दिष्ट ठेवण्याचे निर्देश… pic.twitter.com/CHfAEmwe2X — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) May 15, 2026

According to figures shared during the meeting, Maharashtra witnessed nearly 63,805 road accidents in 2025, with around 15,500 people losing their lives. Officials said the growing number of accidents has become a major concern for the state administration.

Drunk Driving, Rash Behaviour Among Major Causes

Officials identified several key reasons behind the increasing accident rate, including drunk driving, sudden lane changes, overspeeding and reckless driving caused by people rushing to reach destinations on time.

The Transport Department has now been instructed to intensify enforcement measures across highways and urban roads. Authorities will also take strict action against motorists who stop vehicles unnecessarily on highways, as such incidents often trigger serious collisions and pile ups.

Read Also Maharashtra Cracks Down On Illegal Passenger Traffic, Minister Orders Strict Action

Black Spots Repaired, Crash Barriers Planned

As part of ongoing road safety efforts, the state government has already repaired 943 accident prone black spots across Maharashtra. The minister also directed officials to install crash barriers at dangerous road bends and vulnerable stretches where accidents are more likely to occur.

In another important move, the department has ordered action against modified and non standard headlights fitted in vehicles. Officials believe excessively bright or altered headlights often distract drivers and increase the risk of accidents, especially during night travel.

Seat Belts Mandatory In All Passenger Vehicles

The state has also made seat belts compulsory in all passenger vehicles, including transport service buses. Officials stressed that along with government action, citizens must strictly follow traffic rules and safety regulations to bring down accident related deaths across Maharashtra.

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