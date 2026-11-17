MMRDA Gives In-Principle Nod To Waive ₹10 Crore Connectivity Charge For Bharat Diamond Bourse's BKC Metro Foot Overbridge |

Mumbai: Bharat Diamond Bourse will take up the foot overbridge once it secures final clearance.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has given in-principle approval to waive a Rs10 crore connectivity charge for a proposed foot overbridge linking the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to the upcoming Metro Line 2B station.

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The waiver awaits final clearance and has been referred to higher authorities, sources said. The proposal has been pending for more than a year.

The station is on the elevated DN Nagar–Mandale corridor, which runs via BKC. BDB will take up the project once it obtains the necessary clearances, including a final decision on the waiver.

The bridge would give employees, traders and visitors who commute there daily easier access to the diamond trade hub. A BDB association member said it would benefit both Metro commuters and the bourse, given the expected high footfall.

The member said there was no rush to take up the proposal while Metro infrastructure in the area was still under construction. The association expects the bridge to make it easier for commuters to travel between the bourse and the Metro station once the link opens.

The proposal dates back to early January 2025, when BDB circulated an explanatory statement ahead of an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for February 2025. The notice sought members’ consent for payments to MMRDA for the connector and for the appointment of a structural consultant and architect to oversee construction.

According to the meeting notice, MMRDA had sought Rs10 crore for connectivity and supervision charges equivalent to 6% of the civil construction cost. The supervision charges were estimated at approximately Rs1.5 crore.

The BDB committee put the estimated construction cost at Rs26.30 crore. It placed the overall outlay at approximately Rs36.30 crore, including the connectivity payment and supervision charges.