Bombay HC Allows Incentive FSI For Non-Cessed Buildings In Mixed Redevelopment Projects, Quashes State And BMC Decisions |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has ruled that developers cannot be denied incentive Floor Space Index (FSI) for non-cessed structures merely because they form part of a redevelopment project comprising both cessed and non-cessed buildings. The court held that the benefit is available under Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR), 2034, provided the land component under non-cessed structures is below 45% of the total plot area.

A bench of Justices Suman Shyam and Gautam Ankhad recently set aside the Maharashtra government’s clarification and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision denying the benefit to a developer undertaking redevelopment of a property at R.K. Wadi, V.P. Road, Girgaon.

The court held that the authorities had wrongly interpreted Regulation 33(7)(19) of the DCPR 2034 which extends redevelopment benefits to eligible non-cessed structures on mixed plots.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Earth Graphics, a partnership firm, and its partner Bhupesh Jain. The property, spread across 2,882.32 square metres, comprises three plots with both cessed and non-cessed structures. The land component under the non-cessed structures accounts for 15.91% of the total plot area. All structures were constructed before 1940 and house 115 residential and 46 commercial occupants.

The Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board had in October 2021 confirmed that the property was eligible for incentive FSI as the non-cessed portion was within the prescribed 45% limit. However, the BMC did not grant permission.

The State government subsequently clarified in August 2026 that incentive FSI could not be granted for non-cessed structures in a redevelopment project involving both categories of buildings. The BMC rejected the developer’s request based on this clarification.

Rejecting the government’s stand, the bench observed that Regulation 33(7)(19) specifically extends the redevelopment framework to non-cessed structures. It noted that the provision also extends rehabilitation benefits to occupants of such structures.

The court said it would defy logic to grant non-cessed occupants rehabilitation benefits while denying the corresponding incentive FSI to the developer. It added that the authorities could not introduce a restriction that was not supported by the language of the regulation.

The bench also criticised the government’s clarification for recording a conclusion without providing reasons. It noted that the BMC had mechanically relied on the clarification without independently examining the issue, despite earlier court directions to decide the developer’s representation.

The court quashed both decisions and directed the authorities to process the developer’s proposal and grant the applicable FSI and incentive FSI, subject to fulfilment of other conditions.

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