MMRDA extends timeline for bidders of monorail rakes

Bidders interested to manufacture and supply new monorail rakes can participate up to December 8.

The Mumbai Monorail an undertaking of the Mumbai metropolitan region development authority(MMRDA) has revised the timeline extending it further by one month from November 3 on Friday.

To improve the frequency of monorail services and attract more commuters, the MMRDA is looking for agencies, which can design, manufacture, supply, and do testing, commissioning of 10 new monorail trains of four cars each besides carrying out training of personnel.

Currently, MMRDA has five rakes of which one is kept on standby. Due to lockdown, the monorail service was close for the public however from Sunday (October 18) the services will resume once again declared by the government.

The procurement of the new monorail rakes projects estimated cost is around Rs 500 crore. Reportedly, the MMRDA initiated dialogue with Indian manufacturers including BEML, BHEL, Titagarh besides International companies showing interest in the deal during the pre-bid meeting held. Wherein, technical queries largely received according to the MMRDA. It had earlier scrapped the year-long old tender after two Chinese companies had shown interest but were seeking repeated changes in the terms and conditions.