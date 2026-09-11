MMRDA Bars Brokers, Agents From PAP Rehabilitation Offices In BKC, Warns Staff Of Disciplinary Action

MMRDA tightens access controls at its BKC office to prevent alleged intermediary interference in PAP rehabilitation work | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: In a move aimed at preventing alleged interference by brokers and middlemen in the rehabilitation process of project-affected persons (PAPs), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has restricted the entry of unauthorised intermediaries into its old office building in BKC, where its Social Development Cell and Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Branch function.

The order, issued on September 9, 2026, comes a day after the authority undertook a sweeping reshuffle of its Social Development Department, transferring 16 officials and employees, including the Deputy Collector to a peon, following a surprise inspection by Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee.

According to the latest office order, the Social Development Cell and Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Branch handle rehabilitation of PAPs affected by various MMRDA infrastructure projects, besides post-rehabilitation surveys, social impact reports and rehabilitation-related work for upcoming metro and other projects.

The order reads it had observed instances of people allegedly interfering in official work on behalf of others, while complaints had also been received about third parties, agents and brokers operating from the office premises and allegedly duping project-affected persons.

Entry Restrictions For Intermediaries

The MMRDA has now directed that the work of PAPs be dealt with directly and transparently through the designated departments. Entry of intermediaries, brokers or agents involved in mediating official work has been prohibited unless they have written permission from the concerned Head of Department or the Additional District Collector and Head of the Social Development Cell.

The order also seeks to tighten monitoring of people visiting the office. PAPs and their blood relatives will be permitted to enter the Social Development Room after providing their identity details and identification documents, with the information to be recorded in a visitor register maintained by security personnel.

Security guards have been instructed to remove people found loitering in the old office premises without legitimate work.

The security supervisor has also been directed to separately record the names and details of applicants, project-affected persons and project workers entering the building, along with the names of the officers or employees they meet and their mobile phone details. Security personnel are to be deployed on the relevant floors to enforce the access restrictions.

Monitoring Of Visitors

Further, officials of the Social Development Cell and Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Branch have been instructed to regularly review the visitor register. Details of frequently visiting applicants, beneficiaries and other persons are to be compiled and submitted to senior officials, including the concerned department head, Additional District Collector and Social Welfare Officer, by the fifth of every month.

The MMRDA has also issued a warning to its own employees, stating that if any officer or employee posted in the old office building is found to be in contact with a broker, agent or intermediary involved in such activities, disciplinary action will be initiated under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.

Warning On PAP-Related Cases

The order stresses that employees handling PAP-related matters must maintain transparency, discipline and integrity. Officials have also been instructed to examine pending cases of PAPs who frequently visit the office and ensure that their legitimate work is disposed of within a reasonable time.

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The authority has further warned that any broker or agent who enters the office without authorisation and attempts to interfere in official work could face action under the legal provisions cited in the order, including Sections 224 and 329 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 7 and 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

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