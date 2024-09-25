MMRDA Authority Meeting Takes Key Decisions To Enhance Connectivity; Details Of Key Development & Decision Inside

The MMRDA meeting chaired by CM Eknath Shinde | X/@mieknathshinde

The 158th Authority meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday saw several key decisions aimed at enhancing connectivity, infrastructure, and economic development within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The meeting also focused on vital urban projects and the revision of development plans for strategic zones such as Backbay Reclamation.

A revised draft development plan for the Backbay Reclamation Scheme (Blocks III to VI), prepared under Section 26 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, was presented and considers ongoing projects by other government and non-government organizations in the area, including slum rehabilitation and metro projects.

The draft plan divides the area into residential and commercial zones, with special attention to natural features such as beaches and mangroves. It includes the expansion of the new legislative building and the introduction of new link roads, among them a proposed connectivity between Netaji Subhashchandra Marg and Jagannath Bhosle Marg. Additionally, a dedicated marina for tourism is proposed, which will include ports for small boats and yachts to boost tourism in the area.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who chaired the meeting, reiterated the region's potential and said, “The MMR holds a critical position in India's economic landscape. Through strategic planning and collaborative efforts with global entities such as the World Economic Forum, we will ensure that Mumbai continues to thrive as a global city. This Economic Master Plan will guide us towards sustainable development, creating opportunities for businesses and residents alike. Also, the revised development plan reflects a careful balance between modernization, environmental conservation, and the socio-economic needs of the local population.”

Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee emphasized the Authority’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive urban development and stated that the MMRDA is focused on creating a balanced approach to growth that integrates infrastructure development, environmental conservation, and the well-being of local communities. “The revised development plans and major connectivity projects, such as the Backbay Reclamation and the access-controlled highway, are critical to shaping the future of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Our vision is to enhance connectivity, promote economic growth, and ensure that every project respects the natural and social fabric of the region.”

While administrative approval was granted for the preliminary alignment report of an access-controlled highway connecting Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Badlapur with Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the Authority also approved the allotment of a commercial plot at BKC for the construction of a new administrative office for the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). NPCI, a key player in India’s digital payment infrastructure, will benefit from a built-up area potential of 5 lakh sq. ft. This initiative aligns with the government's focus on promoting fintech and digital innovation in Mumbai.

As a part of the broader vision to develop the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into a global economic hub, the Authority also gave administrative approval for the formation of a dedicated "Project Implementation Unit" and a "Business Development Cell" to execute the region's Economic Master Plan. This ambitious roadmap, jointly developed by NITI Aayog and the Maharashtra Government, will position MMR as a central growth hub in India.