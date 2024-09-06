 Mumbai: Increase BEST Bus Services Instead In BKC, Demand Activists As MMRDA Approves ₹1,016 Crore Pod Taxi Project
"In 2016, a dedicated BEST bus lane was successfully operated in BKC catering to thousands of office-goers. Over 150 BEST buses were successfully running and even the MMRDA appreciated the project. But the Modi government wants Metro and stopped BEST lanes giving no concrete reason," said transport expert Ashok Datar.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
Mumbai Pod Taxi project | X @SmitaDeshmukh

Mumbai: After the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) granted its approval for the 8 km long, Rs 1,016 crore costing Pod Taxi project to connect Kurla and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the transport experts and activists are highlighting the longstanding commuters' demand of increasing the BEST bus services in BKC.

"The government wants to spend public money on unnecessary projects when we have cheap and more feasible modes of transport available. I have already written to MMRDA to restart the BEST bus lane in BKC, which is need of the hour to reduce the rush and traffic in peak hours," said transport expert Ashok Datar.

It was in 2016, when a dedicated BEST bus lane was successfully operated in BKC catering for thousands of office-goers in the western suburbs. "Over 150 BEST buses were successfully running. Even the MMRDA appreciated the project. But the Modi government is more interested in launching Metro lines, and the BEST bus lanes were stopped without giving any concrete reason," Datar said.

'MMRDA is taking BKC for a Pod Ride', city activist says

Environmentist Zoru Bhathena condemned the Pod Taxi project by saying, "MMRDA is taking BKC for a Pod Ride." As BEST runs many buses on wet lease now, procuring buses will be more easier, activists say. They say spending Rs 1000 crore on launching more BEST services in BKC is more affordable and quick than projects like Pod Taxis.

"It will an new elevated track, a fixed route and three years to start with Rs 1000 crore cost which comes to Rs 21 per Km to ride. On the other hand, BEST Bus roads are ready, flexible routes and more buses can be added immediately Rs 1000 crore. We can buy 100s of AC buses Rs 6 ride cost," Bhatena explained saying that BKC does not need a Pod Taxi.

After the FPJ asked the BEST spokesperson Sudas Sawant on the longstanding demand on increasing BEST services in BKC, Sawant said that he will ask the concerned department and respond. At the time of filing this copy, BEST General Manager, Anil Diggikar was unavailable for a comment.

What MMRDA says on Pod Taxi

MMRDA Commissioner, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee stated, "The Pod Taxi project in BKC marks a significant step towards enhancing urban mobility in one of Mumbai’s busiest business districts. This system will not only improve last-mile connectivity, but also reduce congestion and provide a modern, efficient mode of transportation for daily commuters."

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Chairman of MMRDA, Eknath Shinde said, "This innovative project reflects our commitment to adopting advanced technology solutions for urban challenges. The Pod Taxi system will serve as a model for future urban transport projects across India, ensuring sustainable and efficient mobility for our citizens."

