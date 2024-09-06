Mumbai: Increase BEST Bus Services Instead In BKC, Demand Activists As MMRDA Approves ₹1,016 Crore Pod Taxi Project

Mumbai Pod Taxi project | X @SmitaDeshmukh

Mumbai: After the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) granted its approval for the 8 km long, Rs 1,016 crore costing Pod Taxi project to connect Kurla and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the transport experts and activists are highlighting the longstanding commuters' demand of increasing the BEST bus services in BKC.

"The government wants to spend public money on unnecessary projects when we have cheap and more feasible modes of transport available. I have already written to MMRDA to restart the BEST bus lane in BKC, which is need of the hour to reduce the rush and traffic in peak hours," said transport expert Ashok Datar.

Mumbai is perhaps the only country in the world where bus, local train, metro train, monorail, autos, taxi now pods (except trams) everything exists that can be conceived for transportation infrastructure except the ease of travelling ! — Indian Witch-Hunt 🇮🇳 (@SentiManju) September 6, 2024

It was in 2016, when a dedicated BEST bus lane was successfully operated in BKC catering for thousands of office-goers in the western suburbs. "Over 150 BEST buses were successfully running. Even the MMRDA appreciated the project. But the Modi government is more interested in launching Metro lines, and the BEST bus lanes were stopped without giving any concrete reason," Datar said.

"The BEST has AC and electric buses. The authorities can procure more buses in 15 days if decided. However, the government is not interested in spending public money on affordable public transport on high-demand routes but wants high-end infrastructure projects like Metro, Monorail and Pod Taxis," said Datar.

'MMRDA is taking BKC for a Pod Ride', city activist says

Environmentist Zoru Bhathena condemned the Pod Taxi project by saying, "MMRDA is taking BKC for a Pod Ride." As BEST runs many buses on wet lease now, procuring buses will be more easier, activists say. They say spending Rs 1000 crore on launching more BEST services in BKC is more affordable and quick than projects like Pod Taxis.

Buses. Buy ₹1016 crore worth of buses and deploy it in BKC and Mumbai as a whole. Expedite metro construction. Implement road pricing.

This whitest of white elephant pod taxi shiny new toy for the profit of private enterprise will achieve the square root of squat. https://t.co/M0CzxoTQd8 — Shiladitya Pandit (@mistershila) September 5, 2024

"It will an new elevated track, a fixed route and three years to start with Rs 1000 crore cost which comes to Rs 21 per Km to ride. On the other hand, BEST Bus roads are ready, flexible routes and more buses can be added immediately Rs 1000 crore. We can buy 100s of AC buses Rs 6 ride cost," Bhatena explained saying that BKC does not need a Pod Taxi.

#MMRDA has decided to construct an Automated Rapid Transit System (Pod Taxi) in the Bandra-Kurla Complex #BKC. Sai Green Mobility Pvt Ltd, with M/s. Ultra PRT as the technology partner with a proven track record, including the operational Pod Taxi system at Heathrow Airport,… pic.twitter.com/ID5zzwV8so — Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee (@DrSanMukherjee) September 5, 2024

After the FPJ asked the BEST spokesperson Sudas Sawant on the longstanding demand on increasing BEST services in BKC, Sawant said that he will ask the concerned department and respond. At the time of filing this copy, BEST General Manager, Anil Diggikar was unavailable for a comment.

Read Also Mumbai News: BEST Wet Lease Bus Drivers Call Of Strike At Deonar Depot After Resolution Meeting

What MMRDA says on Pod Taxi

MMRDA Commissioner, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee stated, "The Pod Taxi project in BKC marks a significant step towards enhancing urban mobility in one of Mumbai’s busiest business districts. This system will not only improve last-mile connectivity, but also reduce congestion and provide a modern, efficient mode of transportation for daily commuters."

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Chairman of MMRDA, Eknath Shinde said, "This innovative project reflects our commitment to adopting advanced technology solutions for urban challenges. The Pod Taxi system will serve as a model for future urban transport projects across India, ensuring sustainable and efficient mobility for our citizens."