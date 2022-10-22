MMRDA approves Rs 148.68 crore for joint solid waste management project at Badlapur

CM Eknath Shinde held a meeting with MMRDA officials and during the meeting, the CM approved funding for the project | File

Thane: In good news ahead of Diwali for the residents of Badlapur, Ambernath and Ulhasnagar, a fund of Rs 148.68 crore has been finally approved for the joint solid waste management project at Badlapur. The decision was taken during the recent meeting held at MMRDA, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved the fund.

The joint solid waste management project at Badlapur is important to tackle the growing garbage problem of Ambernath and Ulhasnagar cities.

Recently, CM Eknath Shinde held a meeting with MMRDA officials and during the meeting, the CM approved funding for the project. So now, Ambernath and Ulhasnagar municipal corporations, which have failed in solid waste management, will get relief. This project will be built on the waste land of Badlapur city.

Sashikant Dayama, a social activist from Ulhasnagar said, "In the past few years MMR area have been suffering from garbage problem. The efforts of local civic body in disposing of solid waste in the city are failing. Many municipal corporations have not looked at this waste seriously. It includes the civic body of Ulhasnagar and Ambernath. Recently the National Green Tribunal (NBT) has ordered the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC)to pay a fine of Rs 3 crore and a regular penalty of Rs 10 lakh for not solving the garbage issue on time also imposed a fine of Rs 46 lakh on the Ambernath Municipal Corporation (AMC) for ignoring the rules while constructing the garbage dump."

Dayama further added, "The garbage problem of both Ambernath and Ulhasnagar has become serious. Citizens have to suffer because of Ambernath's garbage dump. Earlier in 2021 in order to solve the garbage issue of Ambernath, Member of Parliament (MP) from Kalyan-Dombivali constituency Dr. Shrikant Shinde had proposed the concept of joint project to MMRDA. Some corporators also went to Spain to see similar project. people's representatives had also seen the project in Spain."

"Both UMC and AMC had agreed to start this project on 23 acres of waste land in Badlapur. Last year, in the month of February, MMRDA sanctioned the funds of Rs 73 crore and 54 lakh for this project in the first phase. But the project needed more funds of Rs 143 crores. MP Shinde and MLA Dr. Balaji Kinikar demanded MMRDA to provide more funds for the project recently," informed Dayama.

Finally, in the recently held 153rd meeting of MMRDA, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved a fund of Rs 148.68 crores for this project. Therefore, the garbage problem of Ambernath and Ulhasnagar cities will hopefully be solved, and Badlapur city will also get a new solid waste project.