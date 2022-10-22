e-Paper Get App
Digvijaya Singh writes to union health minister on BMHRC and toxic waste

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Digvijaya Singh | ANI
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has in a letter to Union minister for health and family welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya urged him to expedite action on his letter regarding Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC).

Digvijaya Singh has reminded the minister of the latter’s letter in response to his (Digvijaya’s) letter dated October 6, 2021 regarding designating BMHRC as an autonomous PG Medical Hospital.

The leader has urged the Union minister to upgrade the status of BMHRC to that of an autonomous, premier institution on par with AIIMS; ensure that all the eighteen departments of BMHRC become fully staffed and functional; open a new department at BMHRC for general medicine and fill up all vacant posts by offering the same payscales and facilities as in AIIMS.

He has also urged that until BMHRC attains the same status as AIIMS, as an interim measure, AIIMS, Bhopal should recruit the requisite number of medical faculty and specialist grade doctors and depute them to BMHRC to fill the vacant posts and also digitalisation of medical record of all 4.5 lakh registered gas victims at BMHRC is completed within the shortest period.

Through another letter to the minister, the Rajya Sabha member has urged to convene a meeting of all the concerned parties - as an initial step- to finalise a scheme for disposal of toxic waste lying at erstwhile Union Carbide plant.

