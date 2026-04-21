MMRDA Accelerates Atal Setu–Mumbai–Pune Expressway Missing Link Project, Set For Completion By February 2027 |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has achieved significant on-ground progress on the critical Atal Setu–Mumbai–Pune Expressway connectivity corridor, with foundation, substructure, and superstructure works advancing at scale across the alignment.

Out of a total 176 foundation locations, work has already been completed at 143 locations, while pier construction has reached 141 locations.

Further strengthening the structural framework, pier caps have been executed at 88 locations, and 653 out of 830 precast girders have been completed, reflecting robust progress in both engineering precision and construction pace.

Parallelly, at the Palaspe section, widening of slip roads and service roads is underway to ensure efficient traffic dispersal and seamless integration with the expressway network.

This 7.35 km, 6-lane high-capacity bridge corridor (11.5 m + 11.5 m width configuration) forms a strategic missing link between Atal Setu (Sewri–Nhava Sheva) and the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, enabling direct, high-speed connectivity via Chirle and Palaspe nodes, while also providing critical access to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Once completed, this corridor will play a transformative role in connecting Mumbai to with Pune enroute Mumbai 3, creating a seamless, high-speed mobility spine across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It will significantly reduce travel time, improve logistics efficiency, and strengthen regional economic linkages between Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune.

Scheduled for completion by February 2027, the project is a key enabler of MMRDA’s larger “Mumbai in Minutes” vision, where integrated infrastructure networks—spanning sea bridges, expressways, and metro corridors—work in unison to deliver faster, more predictable travel outcomes.

Also Watch:

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Commissioner, MMRDA, said, “This connector will enable Mumbaikars to access the Mumbai–Pune Expressway without any signal interruptions, creating a faster and more seamless travel corridor through Atal Setu. It will significantly benefit students, working professionals, and those commuting between Mumbai and Pune—making it easier to live in one city and work or study in the other. This is exactly what Mumbai 3.0 and ‘Mumbai in Minutes’ aim to achieve—bringing regions closer and making everyday journeys simpler, quicker, and more efficient.”

As part of the broader Mumbai 3.0 development framework, this connectivity will unlock new growth corridors across Navi Mumbai and surrounding regions, catalyzing urban expansion, industrial growth, and employment generation. By enabling direct and efficient access to emerging economic hubs and the NMIA, the project will also support the decentralization of activity from the island city, reducing congestion and enhancing overall regional productivity.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/