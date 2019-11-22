MLAs break silence; a Shiv Sena led government to be announced by weekend

The Sena MLA from Sillod, Abdul Sattar, told The Free Press Journal, the coalition between Sena and Congress-Nationalist Congress Party has been formalised and the new government will be announced by this weekend.

“A Sena-NCP-Congress-led coalition government will be formed in the state in the next five days. All the formalities are over and we are waiting for Uddhavji to make the official announcement before Sunday,” said Sattar.

Earlier on Thursday, Sena member of Parliament and spokesperson Sanjay Raut had said the people would get a ‘clear picture’ later that day.

Commenting on this, Sattar said Raut was referring to the obstacles in the path of government formation being cleared. The Sena will announce the coalition after a meeting of its legislators on Friday, at Matoshree.

“The people of Maharashtra will get a clear picture on Friday after the Sena party meeting is over, all questions will be answered and the state will have a Sena chief minister,” added Sattar.

He also informed, the final draft of the common minimum programme (CMP) has been unanimously approved by the high commands of all the three parties, which is a clear indication that the coalition is being formed.

“All the three parties share a common agenda, which is to empower farmers and accelerate the economy. We want to uplift Maharashtra from its current state,” Sattar declared.

After the Sena broke off with the BJP, its ally of 30 years, wariness has crept in, with Uddhav Thackeray moving as many as 46 of his MLAs to a suburban resort under tight security, to avert 'poaching'. Any party trying to buy or poach Sena MLAs would have to face serious consequences, threatened Sattar.

“If any leader tries to poach our MLAs, their heads will be smashed and their legs broken and as a courtesy, we will make medical arrangements for them. Poaching or buying out legislators is not legal in a democratic set-up. It is not some retail shop to (buy out MLAs),” warned Sattar.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday said it would be a “mistake” on the part of his party if it joins the Sena-led government being planned in Maharashtra, as it would be akin to “burying” the Grand Old Party in the state.