Mixed reactions from parents on school reopening

Parents of students studying in the state run schools have raised mixed opinions on the decision of physical reopening of schools for Class 9 to 12 from November 23. Some parents have questioned the safety of students claiming there are high chances of spread of COVID-19 infection when students interact with each other inside school premises while, on the other hand, other parents have welcomed the move stating online education is not feasible and students need to attend physical classes.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray allowed schools in the state to reopen for Class 9 to 12 after Diwali. Varsha Gaikwad, State School Education Minister, said, "Schools will reopen for Class 9 to 12 in Maharashtra from November 23. A consent form from parents will be mandatory for allowing students to attend classes."

Giakwad said, "Physical classes, not for more than four hour duration, will be held on an alternate day basis. Only selected subjects such as mathematics and science where the intervention of a teacher is required will be taken up for physical classes, the remaining subjects will continue online."

In response to this announcement, Mehul Kaimal, a parent said, "Our children will be at grave risks because they will interact with staff and other classmates. Also, schools should ensure safety measures especially sanitisation of classrooms, washrooms and common areas." Tarranum Sayyed, another parent, said, "A second wave of the coronavirus is affecting other countries of the world. The state should wait and not reopen schools especially after Diwali festival where people will tend to meet and greet each other."