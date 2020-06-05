Mitron app is not your 'mitra' after all

Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued an advisory in connection to the Mitron app, an alternative for TikTok, asking users to uninstall it, as it is not an ‘Indian’ app as claimed before and has major vulnerabilities, which accesses your secured information publicly available in the page source. Moreover, the application was also removed from Google Play store earlier this week.

According to the advisory issued, the application is said to have a vulnerability that allows hackers to take control of the account. “One can log in to any targeted Mitron user profile just by knowing its unique user ID, which is publicly available in the page source, and without entering any password,” stated the advisory.

A cyber official said that the mobile application, Mitron did not use the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocol for the login, allowing hackers to take control of the account and send messages, follow others and even comment on their behalf. "While Google Play Store has removed the application from their platform, those who already have downloaded it, kindly uninstall it as this application can put your personal information and data at risk," said the official.

In a media statement, Google said, "We have removed a video app for a number of technical policy violations. We have an established process of working with developers to help them fix issues and resubmit their apps. We’ve given this developer some guidance and once they’ve addressed the issue, the app can go back up on Play.”