Mission Begin Again: Work from home, social distancing, face coverings and more -- full list of COVID-19 directives issued on Oct 15

With COVID-19 infections reaching 15,43,837 on Tuesday and the death toll crossing 40,000-mark in the state of Maharashtra, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Government has on Wednesday issued new guidelines.

As per the new guidelines, the Mumbai Metro is all set to resume its services from October 15 in a phased manner. Along with Mumbai Metro, government and private libraries and local weekly bazaars will also restart.

Meanwhile, the State Government has also issued a list a list of directives to follow. Here is the full list of directives:

1) Face coverings - Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, in workplaces and during transport.

2) Social distancing - Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet (2 Gaz ki doori) in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than five persons at one time.

3) Gatherings - Large public gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited. Marriage related gatherings - number of guests not to exceed 50. Funeral and last rites related gatherings - number of persons not to exceed 20.

4) Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed by the concerned authority in accordance with its Iaws, rules or regulations.

5) Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc in public places is prohibited.

Additional directives for workplaces:

6) Work from home (WFH) - As far as possible the practice of WFH should be followed. Staggering of work/business hours will be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets and industrial commercial establishments.

7) Screening and Hygiene- Provision for thermal screening, hand wash and sanitizer will be made available at all entry and exit points and common areas.

8) Frequent sanitization of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact eg. door handles etc. will be ensured, including between shifts.

9) Social Distancing - All person in charge of workplaces will ensure adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff etc.