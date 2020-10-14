Mission Begin Again: Full list of guidelines issued by Maharashtra Govt on October 15

The Mumbai Metro is all set to resume its services from October 15 as a part of the 'Mission Begin Again' initiative of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government. Along with Mumbai Metro, government and private libraries and local weekly bazaars will also restart.

Here is a full list of guidelines issued by Maharashtra Govt:

1. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to 31 October, 2020.

a) Online distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

b) Permission will be granted for upto 50% teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching /tele-counseling and related works, in areas outside the containment zones only with effect from 15 October.

2. Skill and Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training. Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITA), short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government of India or Government of Maharashtra. National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (HE) and their training providers will also be permitted.

3. In Higher Education Institutions, online distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. However, Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory / experimental works will be permitted to open from 15 October, 2020 as under:

a) For Centrally Funded Higher Education Institutions, the Head of Institution will satisfy herself/himself that there is a genuine requirement of research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream for laboratory / experimental works.

b) For all other Higher Education Institutions especially state universities, private universities etc. they may open only for research scholars (Ph.D) and postgraduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory experimental works.

4. All government and private libraries will be allowed to function following all COVID-19 protocols of social distancing and sanitation from October 15.

5. Metro Rail will be allowed to operate with effect from October 15 in a graded manner. The SOP for the same will be issued by the Urban Development.

6. Marriage, other personal family functions and related gatherings with number of guests not exceeding 50 and funeral/last rites related gatherings with number of persons not exceeding 20 will continue to be allowed.

7. Gardens, Parks and public open spaces for recreational purposes will continue to be open.

8. Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted to open in areas outside containment zones from October 15.

9. Local weekly bazaars (including that of the animals) will be permitted to open, in areas outside containment zones from October 15.

10. Shops will be open for 2 additional hours and can function from 9 am to 9 pm in areas outside containment zones.