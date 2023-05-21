'Mission 150': BJP gears up for BMC elections, holds meeting of Mumbai executive committee to strategise for polls

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar addressing the executive committee meeting. |

Following the recent meeting of the Maharashtra BJP executive committee in Pune, the Mumbai BJP executive committee called for a meeting today, Sunday, May 21. The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the Modi government's 9 years of development work and preparations for the upcoming BMC elections. There is speculation regarding the absence of Maharashtra BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from the meeting.

The meeting, scheduled at Vasant Smriti in Dadar, had extended invitations to all BJP MPs from Mumbai, including Manoj Kotak, Gopal Shetty, and Poonam Mahajan, as well as party legislators, officials, and cell presidents. A party official stated that the Mumbai Pradesh Executive Committee meets every three months, and this meeting follows that schedule. Subsequently, a meeting of the Mumbai district will also take place.

Mumbai Meeting follows State Executive Meeting in Pune

The recently concluded meeting of the Maharashtra BJP executive committee in Pune, featuring a speech by National President J.P. Nadda, focused on highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 9-year tenure. The meeting aimed to rejuvenate party workers and officials, instilling new enthusiasm after the disappointment of the Karnataka Assembly elections defeat. National President Nadda, DCM Fadnavis, and State President Chandrakant Patil rallied together to inspire the party members.

Nadda's Mumbai Visit Energizes Party Members

Prior to attending the Maharashtra BJP executive committee meeting in Pune, BJP National President JP Nadda arrived in Mumbai. During his visit, Nadda interacted with party workers and officials in various locations, including Devnar, Rambai Nagar Ghatkopar, Borivali, Kandivali East and West, Vile Parle, and Sahyadri Nivas. The Mumbai BJP workers and officials warmly welcomed Nadda, boosting their morale and enthusiasm.

Political Activities Escalate following Karnataka Election Results

The Karnataka Assembly elections, resulting in a significant victory for the Congress and a defeat for the BJP, have sparked increased political activities across several states. Maharashtra is no exception, as the BMC elections are expected to take place in the coming months, followed by Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Although the BJP currently holds power in the state with the support of the Shinde faction, opposition parties are actively working to challenge their dominance. The setbacks faced by the BJP in Karnataka have further fueled these efforts, while the BJP cadre is showing increased activity.

MVA Holds Meeting at Sharad Pawar's Residence

A meeting was recently held at the residence of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, attended by various Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders. The meeting focused on important issues and addressed the outcome of the Karnataka Assembly elections. Following the Congress' victory in Karnataka, a strategy was devised to confront the BJP in Maharashtra. During the meeting, all three parties discussed their respective concerns and initiated discussions on seat distribution. Subsequently, each party began conducting separate meetings to formulate their strategies, including discussions on seat sharing.

Uddhav Faction and NCP Convene Meetings

In the wake of the Karnataka elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra has started strategizing for the upcoming elections. On Wednesday, May 17, Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP held discussions with their respective leaders. These discussions were primarily centered around the election strategy. NCP is actively working to expand its voter base and aims to present a significant challenge to the BJP in Maharashtra. Given the split within Shiv Sena, with two factions emerging, NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, is the largest party in the alliance. It aims to cash on this opportunity in future elections.

