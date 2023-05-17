Mumbai: MVA govt under Uddhav was 'totally corrupt', says Nadda | PTI

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prasad Nadda on Wednesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government underUddhav Thackeray was “totally corrupt” and stalled development of the state.

“In Maharashtra, there was rampant corruption from top to bottom during the MVA rule. All the development works had come to a standstill. The government blocked all development and infrastructure works, ” Nadda said as he addressed a gathering of beneficiaries of various government schemes and added that the scenario has entirely changed now as the “double engine government of the NDA under the leadership and guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking care of the people of Maharashtra and fulfilling all their aspirations.”

Nadda glorifies BJP's work, slams opposition

In the last nine years, people of India have experienced that when the government makes proper policies and programmes and implements them effectively it brings changes like never before, Nadda said adding it is only after seven decades of independence that the weaker sections of our society have realised that the government cares for them and works for them. He further said that the Modi government is committed to ensure the last mile delivery to cover all sections of our country.

Nadda also said that the opposition cannot show facts and figures because they never gave priority to growth and development. He added that through the DBT schemes the Modi government has so far transferred over Rs 25 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Nadda also narrated various schemes launched by Modi government and said, never in the past 70 years so many social welfare schemes werebeing launched and empowerment of all sections of our society was happening from villages to poor, backward classes, Dalits, Adivasis, women and youth.

Nadda also addressed party workers at Kandivali in the evening, where he said, “BJP is the only party that has resolve, has policy, has workers and has programme. BJP is the only party which is everywhere in the country and the society. We have reached from Antyodaya to Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas. Since our party is an ideology-based party we can do what we say. It is a blessing that we are workers of a party like this.”

The BJP president also attended an ‘Intellectual Meet’ at Atal Smriti Udyan in Borivali. He visited the exhibition and the museum which depicts and preserves the life journey of Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpeyee.

BJP fine tunes functioning

The BJP has fine tuned election management to the micro level. Until recently, it had its cadres managing each election booth. These booths in-charge workers were in personal contact with all the voters of their respective booths. Now, the party has created “panna pramukhs” who will be in charge of each page of the voters' list. Well before the polls, these workers will be in touch with the voters whose names figure in their page of the voters' list. This way, the organisation hopes to mobilise maximum voters in favour of the party. Party president J P Nadda addressed a meeting of ``panna pramukhs” in the city on Wednesday.