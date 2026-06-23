'Misleading Entire Country In The Name Of Lord Ram': Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi Amid Ram Mandir Donation Row

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi. |

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi on Tuesday, reacting to the Ram Mandir donation controversy, alleged that the government had failed to ensure transparency in the handling of donations made in the name of Lord Ram.

In a video shared by IANS, he said, "Those who take the name of Lord Ram are misleading the entire country, and there is corruption in the collection of donations in the name of Ram, which is not being stopped."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Ram Mandir donation row, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi says, "Those who take the name of Lord Ram are misleading the entire country, and there is corruption in the collection of donations in the name of Ram, which is not being stopped. I believe this is… pic.twitter.com/7ceA7kNwg0 — IANS (@ians_india) June 23, 2026

Speaking to the media, Azmi further alleged that Lord Ram's name was being used for electoral gains only.

Moreover, a fresh controversy has erupted over the alleged mishandling of donations made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the issue has gained momentum after World Sindhi Service Sangam International President Dr Raju Manwani claimed that silver worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore, donated by members of the Sindhi community for the Ram Temple, had neither been officially acknowledged nor properly accounted for.

Sindhi community donation claim

In a viral video, Dr Manwani alleged that on January 26, 2021, he had handed over approximately 200 kilograms of silver, comprising 200 silver bricks weighing one kilogram each, to Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai as a donation for the temple.

दुनियाभर के सिंधी समाज ने 200 KG चांदी की ईंटें जनवरी–2021 में राम मंदिर पहुंचकर चंपत राय बंसल को सौंपी थीं। ये ईंटें कहां हैं, आज तक कुछ नहीं पता। सिंधी समाज को इसकी रसीद तक नहीं दी गई। चंदा चोरी के बाद सिंधी समाज भी जानना चाहता है कि चांदी की ईंटें कहां गईं? pic.twitter.com/IP8qiuC0je — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) June 23, 2026

According to Manwani, the donation was collected through a global campaign involving contributions from members of the Sindhi community in India as well as from the Indian diaspora across several countries.

"We have still not received any receipt for the donation. Neither were we invited to any ceremony as donors, nor were we informed about where and how the silver was used," Manwani said.

Call for accountability

He further clarified that the issue was not just regarding the documentation but also about transparency in the utilisation of donations made by devotees in good faith.

"We are saddened because we simply wanted to know how our donation was utilised. Now reports are emerging in the media alleging misuse, and that is completely unacceptable," he added.