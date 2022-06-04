Mira Road: Three more construction firms booked under MOFA

Representative image | FPJ

The Naya Nagar police has registered an offence against three more construction companies in Mira Road for failing to convey (transfer) land in the name of the housing society within the stipulated time frame.

In response to complaints lodged by society office bearers/ members of the housing societies, supported by documentary evidences an offence under the sections relevant sections of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats (regulation of the promotion of construction, sale, management and transfer) Act, 1963 against the firms including Shanti Star Builders, M.U. Group of Companies and Avni Developers.

However, as usual none of the directors of the construction firm have been named in the FIRs.

Despite formation of the co-operative housing society more than a decade ago, the developers had failed in handing over conveyance - a deed that conveys a property title of ownership from the original owner to the ultimate buyer. After verifications, the police registered offences against the construction firms sans the names of the owners. Despite complaints, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) continues to sanction fresh plans of such construction firms owing to their clout in the region.

It is binding on the builder to transfer the land and the building to the society within four months on the completion of the project. However, more than 75 per cent housing and commercial societies in the twin-city are still registered under the names of the developers or landlords, which is bound to deprive the actual flat owners from benefits of future redevelopment schemes. Notably, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers have been helping complainants in filing FIRs under its "Aapka Ghar, Aaapki Zameen'' campaign aimed to protect ownership rights of local citizens and housing societies in the twin-city.