Mira Road Stabbing Case: 'Naya Nagar Has Become Islamic Jihadi Nagar': Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Calls For Probe Into Zaib Zubair Ansari, Questions Education Claims

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has called for a thorough investigation into Zaib Zubair Ansari, the 31-year-old man accused in a recent stabbing incident in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road, where two security guards were allegedly attacked after being questioned about their religion.

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While speaking to IANS, Shaina NC said the accused should be 'exposed' as he claims to be a science graduate. She called the Naya Nagar attack a Pahalgam-like incident where people were asked about the language, religion and asked to read kalma, and people carrying out stabbing and murder.

However, she raised concerns, saying that Maharashtra has always had a culture, and this is the first time Naya Nagar has become Islamic Jihadi Nagar, which "we will never accept."

Read Also CCTV Footage Captures Exact Moment Zaib Zubair Ansari Stabs Security Guard Rajkumar Mishra In Mira...

Ansar, who is claimed to be a science graduate, is originally from Kurla and has spent several years in the US. However, after being unable to secure a stable job, he returned to India, while his family continues to reside in the US. Since then, he has been living alone in Mira Road and conducting online chemistry coaching while searching for a stable professional opportunity.

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Details On The Stabbing Incident

The attack took place around 4 am on Monday near Asmita Grand Mansion in Mira Road East, behind Wockhardt Hospital. According to police, two security guards, Rajkumar Mishra and Subrato Ramesh Sen, were on duty when Ansari approached them, initially asking for directions to a nearby mosque. He left briefly before returning and allegedly initiating a violent confrontation.

Ansari first questioned one of the guards about his religion before attacking him with a knife. He then entered the security cabin and allegedly asked the second guard to recite the ‘Kalma’. When the guard was unable to comply, Ansari reportedly assaulted him as well, leaving both men seriously injured.

Ansari was arrested within hours after police reviewed CCTV footage. He was later produced before a Thane district court, which remanded him to police custody until May 4. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has joined the investigation and is analysing Ansari's digital footprint, including mobile data, browsing history and communication records, to determine any links or ideological motivations.