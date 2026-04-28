CCTV Footage Captures Exact Moment Zaib Zubair Ansari Stabs Security Guard Rajkumar Mishra In Mira Road - WATCH

Mumbai: CCTV footage capturing the exact moment of the attack in Mira Road’s Naya Nagar area has surfaced, showing accused Zaib Zubair Ansari allegedly stabbing one of the two security guards in the early hours of Monday.

The video, shared by IANS, shows Ansari launching the assault on one of the security guards with a knife. Though the visuals are not entirely clear, they depict the violent nature of the incident. The second guard is seen standing at a distance seeing the incident unfold.

Maharashtra: CCTV footage has emerged of Zuber Ansari attacking Rajkumar Mishra and Subrato with a knife in Naya Nagar



(Source: Mira-Bhayandar Police) pic.twitter.com/456kps5Xf2 — IANS (@ians_india) April 28, 2026

The attack took place around 4 am near Asmita Grand Mansion, located behind Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road East. According to police, the victims, Rajkumar Mishra and Subrato Ramesh Sen, were on duty when Ansari approached them under the pretext of asking for directions to a nearby mosque. He briefly left the spot before returning moments later, allegedly triggering a confrontation.

Investigators said Ansari first questioned one of the guards about his religion before stabbing him. He then proceeded to the security cabin where the second guard was stationed and allegedly asked him to recite the ‘Kalma’. When the guard failed to comply, Ansari reportedly attacked him as well. Both guards sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital. Mishra is currently undergoing treatment at Wockhardt Hospital, while Sen has also received medical care. Their condition is reported to be serious but stable.

Who Is Zaib Zubair Ansari?

Police have identified the accused as a 31-year-old science graduate originally from Kurla. Ansari had spent several years in the United States, where his family continues to reside, but returned to India after reportedly struggling to find employment. He had been living alone in Mira Road, conducting online chemistry classes while searching for stable work.

Officials probing the case suspect a possible “lone wolf” pattern, with preliminary findings indicating exposure to extremist content online. Sources said agencies are examining whether propaganda linked to banned terror outfits may have influenced his actions.

ATS Involved In High-Intensity Probe

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has joined the investigation and is analysing Ansari’s digital footprint, including mobile data, browsing history and communication records, to determine any links or ideological motivations.

Ansari was arrested within hours after police reviewed CCTV footage. He was later produced before a Thane district court, which remanded him to police custody until May 4.

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