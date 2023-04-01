Mira Road: MLA Pratap Sarnaik takes media circus to deputy registrar's office after corruption complaints

Irate over the increasing number of complaints from citizens related to the highhanded attitude of officials and massive corruption prevailing in the office of the deputy registrar (cooperative housing societies) in Mira Road, Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik pulled up on-duty personnel including the deputy registrar Satish Devkate during his surprise visit to the office on Friday. Sarnaik was accompanied by Geeta Jain, his independent counterpart from the Mira-Bhayandar assembly constituency.

Expressing anguish against the work ethic of the staffers and autocratic way of functioning by the deputy registrar to harass the aggrieved visitors in an apparent attempt to extract money, Sarnaik asked them to mend their ways or they will not only face action in true-Shiv Sena style and lose their jobs but could also land in jail for indulging in corrupt practices.

Middlemen working illegally in office

The legislator who was also shocked to find some private persons-cum-middlemen illegally working in the office questioned the deputy registrar about the source of money (payout) given to such unscrupulous elements who were brazenly fudging important documents.

"One more complaint and I will ensure that these people are taken to task,” warned Sarnaik

Sarniak asked the deputy registrar to take corrective steps by rectifying wrongly passed orders and ensure transparency in matters related to housing societies. “The deputy registrar has promised to set the house in order, but this is the first and last warning. One more complaint and I will ensure that these people are taken to task,” said Sarnaik.

The deputy registrar’s office plays a key role right from the registration to cancellation of housing societies. This apart from settling disputes through the process of arbitration, ensuring timely election of the managing committee, conducting audits, order inspection, enquiry and action against negligent functionaries. There are more than 6,000 housing societies in the twin city.

