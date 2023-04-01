Mira-Bhayandar: Senior cop shunted after constable caught taking bribe

The bribe was sought by police constable Amit Eknath Patil (38) and the middleman Amit Rakesh Mishra (28) for allowing sale of banned gutka products. | Representative Image

Sending a strong message to the police station chiefs failing to keep a check on corrupt practices under their nose, Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) chief- Madhukar Pandey shifted senior police inspector Milind Desai of the Navghar police station to the control room which apparently is considered as a punishment posting.

The action followed less than 48 hours after two people including a middleman and a constable attached to the Navghar police station were caught by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a general store owner in Bhayandar on 29, March (Wednesday). The bribe was sought by police constable Amit Eknath Patil (38) and the middleman Amit Rakesh Mishra (28) for allowing sale of banned gutka products.

Local Policemen and middlemen exposed

Police Inspector Vijay Pawar who was earlier attached to the Kashimira police station has been appointed as the station in-charge of the Navghar police station in place of Desai. The incident has exposed the involvement of local policemen and their private middlemen in taking monthly bribes and giving protection to gutka sellers who are selling the banned substance with brazen impunity in the twin-city.