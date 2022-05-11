Mira Road: Cyber crook poses as Army man, dupes teacher of Rs 50,000

A 50-year-old teacher from Mira Road, who also handled the sports goods business left behind by her late husband, became the latest target of cyber crooks on Tuesday. The woman lost Rs.50,000 in the latest fraud technique where the fraudster, posing as an Indian Army officer, got in touch with her after coming through the details of the sports goods stores on a popular e-marketplace database website.

In her statement to the police, the complainant said that the caller expressed his interest in purchasing a snooker table priced at Rs. 1,50,000. After bargaining, the deal was closed at Rs. 1,45,000. The caller said he was ready to make an online payment before taking the delivery. After sending Rs. 5 as a confirmation to check the e-wallet number, the caller tricked the woman into sharing details of her Unified Payment Interface (UPI) linked online payment wallet for further payments.

However, within a few minutes Rs.50,000 was deducted from her bank account in two equal transactions. The woman immediately registered a complaint at the Kashimira police station, following which a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act was registered. Further investigations were underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 05:51 PM IST