Mira Bhayander: MBMC survey finds whopping 7,221 hawkers operating in city, 3,159 outsiders; only 600 have domicile certificates

In a startling revelation nearly fifty percent of the hawkers operating in the twin-city are outsiders. As many as 7,221 hawkers have been identified in the twin-city, following an elaborate survey conducted by the private agency deputed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) under the revised operational guidelines under the Deendayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission ( DAY-NULM) aimed at supporting eligible hawkers and to regularize street vending activities under its jurisdiction.

As per official statistics, a total of 7,645 people had initially submitted their registration forms for enrollment as authorized hawkers. After weeding out invalid entries, the number was reduced to 7,221 out of which 3,159 turned out to be outsiders. Out of the remaining 4,062 local hawkers only 600 have submitted the mandated domicile certificates along with their applications. After a nod from the town vending committee (TVC) in March-2021, the list of 7,221 hawkers was uploaded on MBMC’s web portal.

In accordance with government guidelines, the civic administration has prepared a proposal which will be tabled in the online general body meeting scheduled on Thursday for releasing a notification seeking invitation of objections and suggestions before authorizing the final list of eligible beneficiaries who will be registered as licensed hawkers. “As per government guidelines, those having domicile certificates will be considered as eligible beneficiaries for issuance of identity cards as licensed hawkers.” said deputy municipal commissioner-Maruti Gailkwad.

Enacted by the central government, the Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act, provides protection of livelihoods rights, social security of street vendors and for regulation of urban street vending in the country. All surveyed street vendors, who clear the scrutiny process, have to be accommodated in the designated vending zones subject to a norm conforming to 2.5 per cent of the population of the ward.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 06:45 PM IST